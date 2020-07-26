Red Cross assist residents after large, 3-alarm apartment building fire in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross volunteers responded to help the residents affected by a large, 3-alarm apartment building fire in Sierra Vista Sunday morning.

After evaluating the fire with the Sierra Vista Fire Department, is was determined that a significant amount of people would be displaced due to the fire, resulting in smoke damage.

According to the Red Cross, the fire started early this morning and was actively burning when law enforcement and fire units arrived.

A total of 15 cases are open and those from the scene who need lodging will be placed at local hotels.

The American Red Cross will help those residents of the apartment complex with recovery assistance.

Red Cross is reminding residents to check smoke alarms, develop emergency evacuation plans and prepare for emergencies at all times of the day and night.

