Record heat continues in February

TUCSON, Ariz. - If it seems like our highs have been much warmer than they should be for this time of year, you'd be right. In fact, Tucson International Airport has either tied or broken the daily high record three times since the beginning of the year.

On January 13th, the high was 78 degrees, which tied the old record set in 2006.

On January 30th, the high was 82 degrees, which tied the old record set in 1987.

And on February 8th, the high was 84 degrees, which broke the old record of 81 set in 2016.

Tucson's average temp during January and the first half of February ranges from 64 to 68 degrees. The last time Tucson saw a high in the 60s was on January 26th, jumping right back to 80 degrees by January 29th.

But we still have time to return to normal before spring arrives. A series of storms over the next week should bring our daily highs back to the 60s by late next week.