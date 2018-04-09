Record heat coming to Southern Arizona

April Madison
7:17 AM, Apr 9, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Highs will soar 15 to 18 degrees above average by midweek. That means the mid-90s in Tucson by Tuesday, and upper 90s by Wednesday.

  • Tucson’s forecast high Tuesday: 94 degrees
  • Tucson’s current record for Tuesday: 96 degrees (set in 1989
  • Tucson’s current record for Wednesday: 95 degrees (set in 1988)

Many other cities will also come close to breaking records, including Douglas, Sierra Vista, Willcox, Safford, Ajo, and Nogales.

These record temperatures will be short-lived. Strong winds will blow in dust concerns and much cooler temperatures by Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop by into the 80s Thursday, then 70s briefly on Friday.

