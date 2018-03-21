Record heat and gusty winds coming

TUCSON, Ariz. - Our Spring warmup will continue through Thursday, with low to mid-80s today, and 90 degrees by Thursday.

If Tucson does hit 90 on Thursday, it will tie the current record set back in 1990, putting 2018 on the record books.

Strong winds will blow in clouds and cooler temps for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/0vif3ULJXD — April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) March 21, 2018

Gusty winds will pick up Thursday and Friday, with increasing clouds both days. Rain and snow showers will stay mostly north, but cooler temps will move in Friday through early next week.

Expect highs to get back to the low 80s Friday, mid to upper 70s for the weekend, and low 70s early next week.