Record breaking holiday travel according to AAA

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV0 - If you or someone you know is heading out for the holidays Thursday afternoon - you're not alone.

According to AAA, a record breaking number of nearly 107 million people will be traveling this holiday season.

"We've seen growth in every major travel holiday this year and that continues for the year-end holidays," said Michelle Donati, spokesperson for AAA Arizona.

To develop an understanding of year-end travel intentions among Arizonans, AAA commissioned a survey that uncovered the following travel trends.

34 % of Arizonans will travel between Saturday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

75 % plan to travel in Arizona versus leaving the state (25 %)

The Thursday before Christmas being the busiest day of travel.

For some drivers traveling from New Mexico and Texas - traffic already began.

Tatum Peacock says, "it's crazy. Tons of traffic on the road and it's been very frustrating." She's traveling from El Paso, Texas to San Diego, California.

The Ruiz family of Austin, Texas were on a two day road trip to California.

Gus Ruiz had a few pointers for drivers hitting the road "You have to make sure your truck or car is in good condition, get your oil changed, have extra gas."

Friday will be the busiest travel day for airports, according to AAA.

Click here to see flights heading out from Tucson International Airport.