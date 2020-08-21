Raytheon teams up with food bank in drive-thru food donation event

TUCSON, Ariz. — Raytheon employees teamed up with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Thursday.

Twenty-five employees spent the morning loading vehicles with food, during their twice-weekly drive-thru distribution.

One member of the food bank says the need for volunteers is increasing.

"We are very fortunate we have donations from the community. our greatest need right now is volunteers. Today's a lucky day we have Raytheon out here who's coming out and helping us put boxes in people's cars. So we're able to give out staples and that's also fresh fruits and vegetables and some dairy products also," said Chief Development Officer Sio Castillo.

Castillo says it takes between 100 and 120 volunteers to manage one of the distribution events.

She also says that as unemployment benefits have ended, the food bank is seeing a greater need for assistance.