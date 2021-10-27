Watch
Raytheon expects to lose of thousands of employees over federal vaccine mandate

Raytheon is Tucson's largest private employer and employs 125,000 people across the country.
Posted at 9:32 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Raytheon is Tucson's largest private employer and employs 125,000 people across the country.

The defense contractor expects to lose "several thousand" employees nationwide because of the federal vaccine mandate.

Raytheon says 83% of its workforce is vaccinated; however, 3% say they won't get the shot and another 3% have asked for religious or medical exemptions.

Raytheon's CEO Greg Hayes says it's going to be tough but they are preparing and are already hiring.

"We understand who's going to get vaccinated and who's not, but frankly its the right thing to do. We need to have people vaccinated to get this pandemic under control," Hayes said in a statement.

