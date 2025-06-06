Raytheon awarded $1.1 billion contract for increased missile production

The U.S. Navy has awarded Raytheon a $1.1 billion contract to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles.

It's the largest contract awarded for the program, according to a news release from RTX, Raytheon's parent company. and will increase production to 2,500 missiles per year.

The AIM-9x is "the most advanced infrared-tracking, short-range, air-to-air and surface-to-air missile that is combat proven in several theaters and around the world," the news release said.

It is configured for easy installation on many different types of modern aircraft, the news release said, and provides a proven layered defense with ground-launched capabilities.

The missiles are used by more than 30 allied and partner nations, the news release said.