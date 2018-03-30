Rattlesnake avoidance class teaches your dog to protect you

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Madera Veterinary Hospital is offering rattlesnake avoidance training classes with professional dog trainers and real snakes from Animal Experts.

The training teaches dogs to recognize the sight, scent and smell of a rattlesnake before the dog gets bitten. The snakes are not in a cage but have their mouths tapes shut so dogs can get up close and personal like they might in a real life encounter.

The trainer gives dogs a small shock when they get close to the scent of the snake to negatively reinforce that scent. Eventually the dogs are introduced to the live snake and taught to run away.

Not only does this training help keep dogs safe, it can help dogs lead their owners to safety.

The Madera Veterinary Hospital also said this training can save pet owners thousands of dollars. A typical snake bite can cost $1,500 to $4,000 to treat.

If you'd like to sign your dog up, call the Veterinary Hospital at (520) 574-3700. The first training class is Saturday March 31. Sessions start at 7:00 a.m.

There will be more trainings in April.