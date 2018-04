TUCSON, Ariz. - A rare bird spotting in Pima County has enthusiasts excited.

A Red Warbler was seen near Rose Canyon Lake April 9, according to a post on the American Birding Association website.

The site tracks "rare" sightings with the hashtag, #ABArare: #abarare Tweets

Enthusiasts are excited about this spotting because it is the first of it's kind in Arizona.

The bright-red bird is native to the Mexican highlands north of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, according to the ABA.