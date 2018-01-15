RAPunzel melds a classic tale with hip-hop music

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A show that melds hip-hop beats with a classic princess story will be in Tucson for the next eight weekends.

RAPunzel is the classic story of a girl locked away in a tower by an evil mother and forced to grow her hair long told in the style of 1980s and 1990s hip-hop.

Director Richard Gremel says he got the inspiration for this play when he was a child.

RAPunzel is playing at the Live Theater Workshop on Speedway between Rosemont and Craycroft.

You can catch the show on Sundays at 12:30 p.m. until March 18. There will not be a show on February 1.