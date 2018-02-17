Rainy day puts a damper on Humane Society's "Pledge for Pets" event

TUCSON, Ariz. - The dogs had to go inside early because of rainy weather at the "Pledge for Pets" event hosted by the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

Event organizers said the donations raised Friday would help them buy food for the pets they take in each year.

The Humane Society spends thousands of dollars each year buying kibbles and bits for their animals.

Because of a slow day, it's not clear if the Humane Society reached its fundraising goal of $60,000.

Now, they're asking for donations to help them take care of the animals year round.