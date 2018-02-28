Rain, hail and snow hit Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. - Overnight showers quickly changed to a winter mix by early Wednesday morning. As of 8 AM several valleys had seen flurries, and even a few inches of snow.

Sonoita: Flurries

Oracle: 1-2" of snow

Summerhaven: 6" of snow

Palisades Ranger Station: 9" of snow

Snow levels briefly dropped to between 3500 and 4000 feet east of Tucson, with 1 to 2" of snow above 4500 feet.

Most valley's saw between 0.10 and 0.40" of rain, with hail and sleet reported near River and Craycroft, Sunrise and Sabino Canyon, and the Flowing wells area near I-10.

Showers could linger through late morning, possibly adding to these rain and snow totals before exiting to the east by Wednesday afternoon.