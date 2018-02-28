Rain, hail and snow hit Southern Arizona

April Madison
9:00 AM, Feb 28, 2018
1 hour ago

Overnight showers quickly changed to a winter mix by early Wednesday morning. As of 8 AM several valleys had seen flurries, and even a few inches of snow.

LEX SANCHEZ
LEX SANCHEZ
LEX SANCHEZ
LEX SANCHEZ

Overnight showers quickly changed to a winter mix by early Wednesday morning. As of 8 AM several valleys had seen flurries, and even a few inches of snow.

JOHN BLAIR

Overnight showers quickly changed to a winter mix by early Wednesday morning. As of 8 AM several valleys had seen flurries, and even a few inches of snow.

KELLY F HALL

TUCSON, Ariz. - Overnight showers quickly changed to a winter mix by early Wednesday morning. As of 8 AM several valleys had seen flurries, and even a few inches of snow.

Sonoita: Flurries

Oracle: 1-2" of snow

Summerhaven: 6" of snow

Palisades Ranger Station: 9" of snow

Snow levels briefly dropped to between 3500 and 4000 feet east of Tucson, with 1 to 2" of snow above 4500 feet.

Most valley's saw between 0.10 and 0.40" of rain, with hail and sleet reported near River and Craycroft, Sunrise and Sabino Canyon, and the Flowing wells area near I-10.

Showers could linger through late morning, possibly adding to these rain and snow totals before exiting to the east by Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top