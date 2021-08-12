Rain delays Tumamoc Hill maintenance, closure moved to Aug. 24-26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon storms have delayed road maintenance on Tumamoc Hill.

Tucson's westside summit was originally scheduled to close this week for repairs, but the closure is now planned for Aug. 24-26.

"While we welcome the prolific monsoon, all this rain has meant crews have been unable to seal the road surface or to paint new lines," said Clark Reddin, director of operations for Tumamoc Hill. "We hope by pushing back the project two weeks, the road will have sufficient time to dry out. It's important to ensure we can properly protect the university's investment and keep this community asset in top condition."

Crews will close the road at 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 and will reopen the road at 4 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

