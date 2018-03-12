Rain and cooler weather for the 2nd half of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. - The beginning of the week will be dry and warm. Highs will stay 6 to 10 degrees above average with lots of sunshine.

The 2nd half of the week will bring cooler temps, a chance for rain, and mountain. Timing could change as we get closer, but according to the National Weather Service Tucson office, the next storm will move in mostly over the weekend.

Rain chances go up to a 30% Friday night in Tucson, 40% Saturday, then a lingering 10% through early Sunday. If this timing stays on track, we’ll see gusty winds Thursday, highs down to the 70s Thursday and Friday, then dropping to the upper 60s for the weekend.

Lows will drop from the low 50s, to the low 40s during this time.

Stay tuned for weather updates throughout the week on KGUN 9, and www.kgun9.com.