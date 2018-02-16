Rain a concern for cowboys and cowgirls competing at Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. - It's been a soggy couple of days in Tucson and while some are staying inside - the rodeo is expecting thousands.

"The rodeo goes on rain, snow or shine," says Tucson Rodeo chairman, Jose Calderon.

The 93rd La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros is the biggest show in Tucson and organizers hope a little rain doesn't keep fans away.

Calderon says, "we get a lot of fans from all over the place and it may be raining but they're still sitting out there."

In fact, ticket sales are up in 2018 despite the weather.

Rodeos are always about luck but slippery and muddy conditions due to the rain could present a challenge.

While it might be a softer landing for Cowboys and Cowgirls, Calderon say, "they don't want it like this - it's going to affect their timing and performance because mudd and water will hurt you."

"You don't get a good ride sometimes from the animals. When they come out bucking - you want them to be on solid dirt so they can get a good jump and just go at it," says Calderon.

