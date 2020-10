TUCSON, Ariz. — Firefighters are battling a wildfire that started Saturday near Redington Pass, according to the Forest Service.

The Race Track Fire had moderate growth over night, and is burning approximately 150 acres with 30% containment.

The Forest Service says Type 4 incident, three type six engines are assigned to the fire where they will continue to work to improve existing contained lines.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.