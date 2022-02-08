Quincie Douglas' legacy continues in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Photos of and tributes to Quincie Douglas (1905-1986) decorate the City of Tucson center that was named after her.

"I've been working at Quincie Douglas Center for seven years. I did a lot of research on Mrs. Quincie to see what I could find. I found that she was a remarkable lady," said Quincie Douglas Center Program Coordinator, Jerry Neely.

Douglas was passionate about her community. She lived in South Park neighborhood and stood up for change in every way she could.

"A lot of the people that lived in that community at that time were low income, looking for employment or they were seniors. Mrs. Quincie advocated for them," said Neely.

She focused on community revitalization and providing recreation and social services. One of her projects resulted in the creation of a free transportation system, which is still used in Tucson today.

"Sun Van has been around and it serves millions of people each year. It gives everyone the opportunity to be on the same playing field. They can go get education, they can have socialization, they can visit family, they can visit friends, they can go to churches," said Neely.

The City of Tucson's Sun Van makes stops at the Quincie Douglas Center. The service connects people to excercise, gardening, education and new friendships.

"We try to visualize what kind of community she wanted and what kind of things she would like to have here to make this a recreation center that she would be very, very proud to see and be part of," said Neely.

