Quilts honor migrants who died while crossing the border

TUCSON, Ariz. - Hundreds of names were on display on quilts made of different fabrics and colors. All of them died while trying to cross the border to the United States.

Founder of the Migrant Quilt Project, Jody Ipsen, says the reason they have the quilts on display at the Pimeria Alta Historical Society is so people can realize there is a story behind every name.

Different artists have made a quilt every year to represent the number of migrant deaths, some who were never identified because of the state they were found in.

The quilts will remain on display on the museum until February 28.