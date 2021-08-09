'Quick service' Eegee's to open in South Tucson Aug. 11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new Eegee's is opening in South Tucson this week with a fresh spin on the restaurant's dining experience.

The latest spot for the beloved Tucson chain is located at 2770 W. Valencia Road and features an outdoor-only dining room.

"The 2,204-square-foot space will feature Eegee’s new contemporary store design with a drive-thru, walk-up ordering window, and a covered patio. This is Eegee’s first location to open with an outdoor-only dining room – allowing guests the option to enjoy their meal under the covered patio or grab food to go," said the company in a news release.

The building will also feature "vibrant murals" on exterior columns from local artist Jessica Gonzales.

“We’re fortunate to continue to expand our presence in our home of Tucson with this being our third location we’ve opened in the city this year,” says CEO, Ron Petty. “Our goal is that no Tucsonan is ever too far from our unique offering of eegees, grinders, and fries and we’re excited to take another step toward achieving that with the opening of our Valencia Road location.”