Queen Creek man facing murder charge in shooting near casino

Posted at 6:21 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 09:21:17-04

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Queen Creek man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man who was with his former girlfriend at a casino near Chandler last week.

They say 37-year-old Jonathan Lorenz is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Court documents say a surveillance video showed Lorenz arriving at the casino’s valet entrance on April 15 at 1 a.m. Authorities say Lorenz walked up to a pickup truck and laid down in the bed to hide.

At 2 a.m., court records state that Lorenz’s ex-girlfriend and 52-year-old Philip Bachelder were seen on surveillance video walking to the truck. Video showed Lorenz jump up from the bed of the truck and fire a handgun at Bachelder, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

