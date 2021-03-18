Menu

Push on for reopening of the Grand Canyon's east entrance

Courtesy Grand Canyon National Park
Posted at 8:10 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 11:10:54-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park officials tentatively plan to reopen the park’s eastern entrance in late May, but some in the community of Page say sooner would be better.

Page is a tourist-dependent small city in northern Arizona with many empty campsites and other vacant facilities. Park officials closed the east entrance last year as a courtesy to the neighboring Navajo Nation, which was hit hard by the pandemic.

But with the slowing of the outbreak, the tribe is reopening some of its own facilities. Park officials say there are several factors to consider and that May 21 is the tentative date for reopening the park's eastern entrance.

