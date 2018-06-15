Puppies dumped on the side of the road saved by woman

TUCSON, Ariz. - Two puppies were found by a passerby after being dumped on the side of the road near Country Club and Alvernon on Monday morning.

Anna Hernandez tells KGUN9 she was dropping her daughter off at work when saw a woman running around with the puppies in the desert. She thought it was strange because of the time of day and location.

Hernandez says, she saw the woman get back into her car without the puppies through her rear view window.

She says, she did a U-turn but failed to get the woman's attention. Hernandez says she returned to the area she where she saw the dogs just to check it out.

These two puppies were dumped on the side of the road near Country Club and Alvernon. A Good Samaritan rescued them. They’re now being fostered and need loving homes.



"I said, Puppies, puppies and then both of them came running out towards me," says Hernandez.

The woman dumped the two puppies in the desert with no water or food.

Hernandez says, "She could have just taken them to a shelter or given them to somebody. Ask for help if you don't want them."

Not knowing what to do she reached out on Facebook and the community stepped up.

One of her friends reached out to another friend who fosters for Miss Maggie May's Rescue.

"I normally only foster adult dogs because puppies chew up things but look at this face ... You can't say no to those faces," says the woman who is fostering the pups, Amy Nelson.

She named them Hansel and Gretel.

The puppies can be adopted for $225. They will be micro-chipped, spayed and neutered.

If you're interested in adopting, click here.