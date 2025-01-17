Pump testing likely caused flooding in Three Points, sparking issues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A quick shopping trip took an unexpected turn on Monday when Sammy Escalera noticed the road in front of him was flooded.

"When I came back from running errands it was flooding so I called the water company and emergency line," Escalera said.

He has lived in Three Points for the past five years.

Sammy Escalera Flooded road in Three Points

On Monday, Escalera "called the water company and the emergency line and nobody came out here."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department told KGUN 9 on Wednesday that they responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Sandario Rd. near Los Reales Rd early Wednesday morning, and there was black ice on the roadway due to the freezing overnight temps.

On Sandario Road, a few 'Pump Test in Progress' signs were posted along the road.

Athena Kehoe Pump Test in Progress sign near S Sandario Rd and Ajo Hwy

I reached out to Tucson Water and asked when the pump testing started, and this is the statement they provided:

Tucson Water has been made aware of the unfortunate incidents that occurred on Sandario Road earlier this week. We would like the public to know that safety precautions, including posted warning signs, were in place to let drivers know that water was temporarily present on the roadway while Tucson Water conducted routine well maintenance in the area. We ask that drivers please observe caution and speed limit signs to ensure safety is upheld— especially during inclement weather. Tucson Water

“If they would’ve cleaned up the water, the black ice wouldn’t have been on the road," Escalera believes.

Escalera wishes somebody had taken action about the flooded roads when he called the water company and non-emergency line on Monday about it. "I don’t believe they would’ve came out here if there wasn’t an accident.”

Tucson Water did not explain the leaking water and did not say when the pump test began in the area.