Pueblo High School on lockdown after incident

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Police are investigating an incident that put Pueblo High School on a soft lockdown Friday.

The school sent the following statement to Pueblo families:

We wanted to let you know that the school was on a brief soft lockdown today while a matter involving a student was investigated. The soft lockdown has been lifted, and Tucson Police continue to investigate. All students are safe, and classes are continuing normally. Thank you.

Tucson Police say the incident started when a student was "being picked on" by another student.

The victim then got his older brother to back him up, which resulted in the older brother and the suspect exchanging words. The suspect then threatened to go get his gun.

School staff and Student Resource Officers were alerted and began to investigate.

The suspect did not have a gun on him at school, but a gun was found in his vehicle.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with misconduct involving a weapon on school grounds.