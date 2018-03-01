Public transportation to spring street fair

TUCSON, Ariz. - Sun Link streetcars, Sun Tran buses, and Sun Shuttles will provide a cost-effective transportation option to the 4th Avenue Spring Fair which starts March 2 through March 4.

The Sun Link streetcar will be available during the 4th Avenue Street Fair and will make stops at 4th Avenue, 9th Street and University Boulevard, 3rd Avenue to provide access to the event.

Riders are encouraged to purchase a SunGO 1-Day Pass to avoid any wait time and also provides unlimited ride on both Sun Tran and Shuttle for 24-hours once active.