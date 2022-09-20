Public transportation coming to Picture Rocks

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, chairs were filled inside the Picture Rocks Community Center. Residents gathered to learn about Sun Shuttle's new route that they will soon be able to use.

"I think it's great. It's something I've wanted for over a decade or so," said Picture Rocks resident Richard Trible.

According to Census data, 14% of Picture Rocks residents have no transportation. That's where Sun Shuttle is coming in to help. Their new six-stop route will offer free transportation through Picture Rocks.

"This is a way for residents in Picture Rocks to be able to connect to Marana and also, ultimately, Tucson. That's where they can pick up a Sun Tran bus route," said Cindy Glysson with Sun Shuttle.

The route begins at the Dollar General on Picture Rocks Road, makes stops at Safeway and Walgreens and ends at Tucson Premium Outlets.

"The Regional Transportation Authority is launching Sun Shuttle 414 as a 12-month pilot program. They will be surveying and gathering feedback throughout the 12 months. At that time, they will determine if it's going to be a permanent route," said Glysson.

"It's a good start. It gets us somewhere and connects us to the City of Tucson," said Trible.

Sun Shuttle's new route launches on October 24, 2022.

"For so long, people have stood out on the side of the road with their thumbs out needing a ride. It's going to help a lot of people," said Picture Rocks resident Nancy Grosvenor.