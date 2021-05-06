Watch
Public land agencies begin implementing fire restrictions

Posted at 11:58 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 14:58:38-04

SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — Public land management agencies in Arizona are beginning to impose fire restrictions due to hot and dry weather conditions and an increase in fires caused by people.

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests announced that campfire and smoking restrictions take effect Friday. The forests’ restrictions include allowing campfires only in designated campgrounds.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management it is prohibiting campfires and implementing other so-called Stage One restrictions beginning Friday on land owned and managed by the state in Apache and Navajo counties. Lands covered by the state’s restrictions include state parks, state trust lands and wildlife areas outside incorporated municipalities.

