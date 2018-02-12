Public invited to discuss fee changes for Coronado National Forest

TUCSON, Ariz. - It could soon cost more to camp in one of Southern Arizona's national forests.

Coronado National Forest is considering changes to its campground fees that would increase fees anywhere from $3 to $20 more for certain activities.

Administrators say the increase would help pay to operate and improve the park's facilities.

The Forest Service is asking for public input on the process. There will be a meeting Monday at 4 p.m. at the Rincon Valley Fire Station at 8850 S Camino Loma Alta.

This comes after a proposal from the Parks Service to raise entrance fees at the Grand Canyon and other parks.