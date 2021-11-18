Watch
Public Health Alert: Syphilis is on the rise in Pima County

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A doctor shortage is affecting patients and doctors.
Doctor shortage 110819
Posted at 11:30 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 13:30:41-05

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — Syphilis is on the rise in Pima County.

As of October 2021, 133 female cases have been reported, 25 of those involved pregnancy. Taking a look at 2020 for comparison, a total of 131 cases were reported among females. Twenty-seven of those patients reported being pregnant.

The factors that go into the high rates, according the Pima County Health Department, include: incarceration, reinfection, drug use, and homelessness during pregnancy. Those are the primary reasons for infections among congenital syphilis mothers and heterosexual men.

According to the CDC, men account for the most cases of syphilis.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease that can be cured with the right treatment.

Click on the full report here.

