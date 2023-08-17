Public feedback meeting rescheduled for proposed new jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Blue Ribbon Commission, determining if a new Pima County jail is needed, wasn't able to finish its meeting asking for public feedback last week.

Opponents said the $400 million project wouldn't stop people from dying in custody, and the money should be repurposed to keep people out of jail.

Sheriff Nanos said who goes to jail is up to the courts, not the sheriff. He added the new jail would be designed so corrections officers can better monitor inmates and reduce deaths.

Read both arguments here: Pima County seeking public feedback on proposed new jail

The public feedback meeting will continue virtually from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 allowing for 75 minutes of public comment. You will have to register in advance by calling 520-724-8801 or emailing johanna.encinas2@pima.gov.

You can click here to join the meeting. You do not have to download the Webex app. Instead, you can close the download window and click "Join from your browser" on the bottom of the window.

Webinar number: 2486 449 8825

Webinar password: gS8AEmYfP37 (47823693 from phones and video systems)

You can also submit feedback online by clicking here.