PTSO president arrested for theft of funds

TUCSON, Ariz. - Sierra Vista Police arrested the president of Joyce Clark Middle School's Parent Teacher Student Organization Monday for felony theft.

According to SVPD, investigators learned that more than $4,000 was reported missing and unaccounted for from the PTSO account. It was then discovered that the theft was conducted using the organization's debit card.

Detectives later located the organization's president, 43-year-old Sara Cottem-Dalton, and arrested her for felony theft.

If anyone has information related to this case, call 520-452-7500.