PSI celebrates its 50th anniversary

Associated Press
Posted at 10:46 AM, Feb 05, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Planetary Science Institute celebrated its 50th anniversary on Feb. 2.

The PSI has grown to be one of the largest planetary science organizations. They have amounted to over 160 employees, and have more than 300 current NASA space exploration contracts.

The PSI main headquarters was founded back in 1972 in Tucson, AZ. PSI scientist has defined the modern theory of the origin of the Moon, developed a method for determining the ages of planetary surfaces from craters, identified evidence for tsunamis on the shores of mars' early polar ocean, identified potential locations of Mars life, and much more.

Due to COVID surges events to honor the PSI are being pushed to later this year.

Stay updated through their website.

