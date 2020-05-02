Protesters holds car rally over concern about safety in Arizona's prisons during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — There is growing concern about safety in Arizona's prisons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of protesters held a car rally at the prison in Marana.

It's a privately owned facility under contract with the state.

The group says prison conditions need to improve or those inside could spread COVID-19 without them knowing it.

Community organizer for Mass Liberation Arizona said "Prisons are a breeding grounds there's no way to practice social distancing behind the walls so if guards go to work there everyday, they're either bringing it in or bringing it out. And they're bringing it to families and communities and that's a health issue."

The group hopes to get the attention of state prison officials so that a better plan of action is put in place.