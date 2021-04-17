Protesters gather in downtown Tucson to march against Tucson Police, Chief Magnus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Tucson to march against Tucson Police and Police Chief Chris Magnus Friday.

The protesters marched chanting “no justice, no peace, abolish the police."

WARNING: Videos do contain graphic language and content, viewers discretion is advised.

TPD is blocking off streets as the protesters move back up 4th Avenue. About 100 people here right now @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/Rv2VO4cXOv — Greg Bradbury (@gbradbury2) April 17, 2021

Protesters are marching down 4th Avenue chanting “no justice, no peace, abolish the police” @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/1Q8LbIy20t — Greg Bradbury (@gbradbury2) April 17, 2021