Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Protesters gather in downtown Tucson to march against Tucson Police, Chief Magnus

items.[0].image.alt
Greg Bradbury
Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Tucson to march against Tucson Police and Police Chief Chris Magnus Friday.
protesters.PNG
Posted at 9:14 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 00:14:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Tucson to march against Tucson Police and Police Chief Chris Magnus Friday.

The protesters marched chanting “no justice, no peace, abolish the police."

WARNING: Videos do contain graphic language and content, viewers discretion is advised.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.