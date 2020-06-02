Menu

Protest in downtown Phoenix ends peacefully with no arrests

The fifth night of protests in downtown Phoenix over police brutality ended peacefully with demonstrators leaving shortly after the 8 p.m. curfew took effect. Photo via AP.
Posted at 9:53 AM, Jun 02, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The fifth night of protests in downtown Phoenix over police brutality ended peacefully with demonstrators leaving shortly after the 8 p.m. curfew took effect.

Phoenix police said they made no arrests related to the protest on Monday. That's in sharp contrast to the more than 200 people arrested Sunday. The Arizona Republic reported the crowd dispersed after three officers followed a request from protesters and took a knee. That led to cheers from the crowd.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered the curfew after clashes over the weekend between police and civilians and looting at an upscale mall in Scottsdale and surrounding businesses.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

