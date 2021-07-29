Watch
Protecting kids from the Delta variant

Pediatrician recommends vaccines for parents and masks for kids.
Posted at 6:32 AM, Jul 29, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "It takes a community to protect each other, so we want everyone vaccinated, if possible," Dr. Tien Nguyen of Desert Pediatrics said.

Dr. Nguyen says that the vaccine is the best protection against the delta variant; however, she recommends masks for kids who are not eligible for the vaccine yet.

As kids get ready to head back to the classroom, Dr. Nguyen says she is worried about the potential spread of the virus.

"Some kids may be asymptomatic," Dr. Nguyen said. "Parents might think they just have allergies or a cold and won't get them tested."

If you are looking to get vaccinated click here. Right now, those 12 and up can get vaccinated.

