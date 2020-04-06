Menu

Prosecutors: Suspect in Iraq slayings should remain jailed

Posted: 11:36 AM, Apr 06, 2020
Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri became a U.S. citizen in 2015 and was arrested two months ago on allegations of leading an al-Qaida group that shot the officers.

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors say an Iraqi immigrant who ran a Phoenix driving school and is charged with participating in the 2006 killings of two Iraqi police officers nearly 15 years ago should remain jailed during his extradition case.

Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri became a U.S. citizen in 2015 and was arrested two months ago on allegations of leading an al-Qaida group that shot the officers. Prosecutors said Ahmed should stay jailed because of the violent nature of the attacks.

They also said Ahmed poses a flight risk. His attorney disputed that, denies the accusations and says Ahmed has health problems and risks being infected with the coronvirus while jailed.

