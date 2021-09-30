Proposed Picture Rocks RV Park scrapped

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The proposed 200-spot RV park in the Picture Rocks area will not be happening.

The agent, T & T Engineering LLC has decided to pull the plug on the project that outraged the rural community on Friday.

In front of where the park was supposed to be is a sign that reads ‘Hallelujah, thanks.'

“Our roads cannot handle this. The RVs would be a transient community. People with children were very concerned with having transients come in and out and I certainly understand that. It’s just not something that works out here,” said Nancy Musgrove, resident.

Musgrove has called Picture Rocks home for three and a half years and said the community strongly opposed the development from the moment they heard about it.

She said community members began a social media and door-to-door campaign to combat the plan.

“We also got together with the landowner. He called a meeting when he saw resistance and asked us to come to the community center to come to meet with him. He was looking for residents within just one thousand feet but almost one hundred people showed up,” said Musgrove.

The reaction from the meeting is why T & T Engineering LLC said it withdrew the plan, according to a letter submitted to the Pima County Planning and Zoning Commission.

"We feel that a significant number of the project’s neighbors were very passionate about not having an RV park in their neighborhood. We also feel that the success of any land development project is predicated by the support of the people living around it,” wrote Thomas E. Guido P.E., the president of the LLC.

Guido told KGUN 9 the landowner and himself wanted to be good neighbors.

"The landowner (client) and I felt that the degree of push back from the local community around the project was greater than anticipated. While the RV project would have benefited the overall Tucson/Pima County community the negative passion displayed by the community surrounding the project outweighed the positive. While the possibility of the comprehensive plan amendment still passing the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Supervisors was still possible, we did not want to force something on the local community that was so negative to them," he said.

He added the area is still under consideration for a 48-lot residential plat.

Musgrove said the community is now working to secure funding to present the landowner with an offer they can't refuse.

“Now our next step is to try and just make this a protected park to save the animals- there’s a large variety of wildlife out there and certainly the beautiful Sonoran desert,” said Musgrove.

