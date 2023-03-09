Proposal to end city charters focuses on Tucson's voting system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's mayor and council say they worry the Arizona legislature could pass a new law that would force city government to change its election process and take away some of the city's ability to govern itself.

State Senator Justine Wadsack has led a campaign for voters statewide to change Arizona's constitution and forbid cities from running under their own charter.

Charter cities like Tucson have powers to set their own laws, even if they conflict with what the legislature passes.

Wadsack criticized what she calls an unfair city council election process.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero says lawmakers who praise local control should realize this proposal would take that away.

"You know," Mayor Romero said, "they're complaining that some Tucsonans on the east side...their voices are being drowned out but yet they don't understand that their action putting this to the voters of Arizona is pre-empting the voices of Tucsonans."

Republicans have a majority in the State Senate.

Wadsack's bill passed on a party line vote.

It's up for the House to consider, where Republicans hold a majority as well.

