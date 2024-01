A heads up for our viewers: The CW Tucson will be off-air until around 7 this evening because of electrical work.

It will impact you if you watch the CW over the air, on DISH Network, or on Direct-TV.

Our newscasts on ABC channel 9 will be affected for some in southern Tucson, and the majority of our neighbors south of the city. That includes Green Valley, Hereford and Tombstone among others.

You can always watch our newscasts here on our website or on the KGUN9 app.