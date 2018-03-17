Program inspires young women to enter science and engineering careers

TUCSON - Amphitheater Middle School celebrated women this Friday through an event called "Engineering for a Better World."

Girls from Amphitheater Middle School went the school, which is located on 315 E. Prince Road and spent the afternoon with various mentors from the University of Arizona's Women in Engineering Programming Board and the Society of Women Engineers.

Mentors engaged in various workshops with the students and taught them about the different fields. Some of the activities included creating a robotic hand, making polymer and participating in a bridge competition.

Their hope is to inspire the young women to think about entering careers involving science and engineering.