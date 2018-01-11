Professor gets $6.4M grant to test canine cancer vaccine

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona State University professor has received a $6.4 million grant to test canine cancer vaccines.

The Open Philanthropy Project awarded the grant to Professor Stephen Albert Johnston.

He will study effectiveness of a new vaccine meant to prevent any type of cancer in dogs.

Johnston and his team spent the last 10 years developing the new vaccine.

It has already been tested on mice and is shown to be safe in dogs.

At least 800 pets will take part in the test.

KTAR-FM reported Wednesday that cancer is leading cause of death in pet dogs.

Senior Science Director for the project Luhui Shen says because cancer in dogs is similar to cancer in humans, the vaccine has the potential to help people.

