Primavera Foundation to open new center to help Tucsonans in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On the corner of 6th Avenue and 17th Street, crews are in the final stages of construction at Primavera Foundation's new Resource Center.

"We had a center here and it was in a very small, distressed banking building. That's one reason why we decided we had to expand," said Primavera Foundation CEO, Peggy Hutchison.

In 2020, Primavera demolished their old building and began construction on the same lot.

Primavera serves thousands of people each year. Their staff and volunteers connect those in need to food, healthcare, employment opportunities and affordable housing. Hutchison said the need for the non-profit's services skyrocketed during the pandemic.

"We've all been doing our best to get as much support for our neighbors, people in the community, who need a safe place to call home or are at risk of losing their home," said Hutchison.

Primavera wants their new center to be a place people can stop by to get help in every area of their life. At 10,000 square feet, it's more than double the size of their old center. The expansion made space for new partnerships.

"Not only will Primavera provide services, but many of our community partners like El Rio Health Center, some behavioral health agencies and Pima Animal Care Center. You can find all the resources folks need to become self-sufficient," said Hutchison.

The center will open sometime in August 2021 and start helping more people during a crucial time.

"Instead of getting overwhelmed by the need, I think what we really need to focus on is that we're making it matter. We are making a difference. That's what we should celebrate," said Hutchison.

Primavera's new Resource Center cost $3.7 Million to build. To donate to the cause, click here.