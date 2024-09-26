Pride, art and seasonal scares: Things to do in Tucson this weekend

Mother Nature is cranking the heat back up in Southern Arizona, but that hasn't stopped Tucson from enjoying the first few weeks of fall.

This weekend has a little something for everyone. Here are some possibilities:

Tucson Pride - While Pride month is celebrated in June throughout most of the country, in Tucson, it is celebrated in late September when things are (usually) cooler.

Tucson Pride takes place this weekend and includes an AIDS Walk/Pride Parade, around Armory Park, Downtown, on Friday, starting at 6 p.m.; and a Pride Festival from noon until 10 p.m. at Reid Park in midtown, Saturday. The parade is free. The festival is $20.

Slaughterhouse - If jump scares are your thing during spooky season, then head down to the former Farmer John meat-packing plant, 1102 W. Grant Road, this weekend for the launch of The Slaughterhouse haunted attraction.

Now in its 20th year, the entire plant transforms into a fright fest from Friday, Sept. 27, until Nov. 2, Thursdays through Sundays. Ticket prices start at $29 and can be purchased through the website.

Nightfall - Another option for horror-heads this weekend is Nightfall at Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road, which also launches this Friday, Sept. 27. The Old West amusement park is packed with different haunted experiences, guaranteed to scare the holy hell out of you and yours, with attraction names like The Bloodletting, Hell's Gate and The Mirror Prison.

Other Nightfall features, include, mazes, roaming scares, stunt shows, musical theater and magic shows. Tickets start at $29. Nightfall is open 6 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

North Fourth Avenue activities - A nightlife destination, regardless of whether or not any events are taking place, North Fourth Avenue has several activities in store this weekend, starting with the grand opening of Sagebrush + Saguaro, at 735 N. Fourth Ave.

The new venture bills itself as "Tucson, Arizona's newest urban plant shoppe and gift emporium," with plenty of desert tchotchkes and succulents to choose from.

The shop is celebrating being new to the Ave on both Saturday (11 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.-4 p.m.).

Need more? Head south to Mr. Head's, 513 N. Fourth Ave., for its Dive Bar Art Market, taking place 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. You can also grab a pint at Crooked Tooth Brewing, 228 E. Sixth St., this Saturday at its Oktoberfest event, starting at noon.

