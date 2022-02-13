Prices of flowers on the rise ahead of Valentine's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Florists in our area are busy putting bouquets together ahead of Valentine's Day.

Preparations for the day began months ago, Angela Harris, the design manager at Inglis Flowers said.

"Flowers are pre-booked back in December," Harris said. "That way we make sure we tell all of our growers ok we are going to plan ahead for this much."

With supply chain issues continuing across the state, the flower business is no different.

"A lot of our growers are showing that they don't have as many people in the fields to pick," Harris said. "They aren't getting things out as quickly as we're used to."

The supply chain is causing them to change their flower arrangements.

"We like to say we're selling the vibe instead of the specific flowers," Harris said. "[This] gives us more options cause there's a lot of cool things out there that the growers have besides your roses, carnations, daises, kind of thing."

If you are going to be buying roses, prices have gone up around $10 this year, Harris said. She added that the sooner you buy them the better selection will be available.

