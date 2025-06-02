Previous panhandler speaks about her experience amidst median ordinance

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN). — The Tucson Police Department started enforcing a new median ordinance in April that bans anyone from standing on medians where the speed limit is over 30 mph.

Jamie Timmons was homeless for nearly 15 years.

“It’s a survival. It’s a survival out there,” she says.

Panhandling typically includes someone begging or asking for food, water, and/or money. TPD says on April 19, they issued 67 median ordinance-related citations.

Athena Kehoe People on median

Timmons currently resides at Gospel Rescue Mission. Before that, she spent several years of her life panhandling.

“Instead of committing crime I would panhandle for the money," she says "A lot of times people would give you the food. The money was a perk that other crimes wouldn’t have to be committed.”

Timmons recently completed the recovery program at Gospel. When she thinks about what she would use the money for when she would panhandle, she says, "I could get a room for the night. I could clean up. It wasn’t all about the drugs, it was about surviving.”

Violating the new median ordinance could result in a fine of up to $250 and/or up to 24 hours in jail. The Annual Homeless Point-in-Time (PIT) count from 2024 in Tucson reported 2,102 people were experiencing homelessness.

Timmons says her life has changed ever since she was introduced to Gospel, and hopes to be an inspiration for those currently experiencing homelessness.

“Some things happen for reasons and maybe my reason is to be an example for those who want help and want to find a way," Timmons says.

Some people who support this new ordinance believe it will make both drivers and the panhandlers safer.

This comes nine years after Pima County started enforcing trespassing laws on county medians.

Timmons says she is thankful she's alive. When she sees old friends, she explains, "The best I can do is lead by an example — look what this place has done to me, but I cannot indulge in a long conversation with them.”