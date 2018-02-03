Presta Roasters named most beautiful in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. - Architectural Digest has named Presta Coffee Roasters as Arizona's most beautiful coffee shop.

The article describes its roastery location on North First Avenue as "totally industrial-chic with lots of steel beams in the design, plus vintage tour bicycles hanging on the wall above floating shelves that house bags of coffee beans and brewing devices."

The location is located at 2502 N. 1st Ave. #100. They're open Tuesday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed Mondays.

Presta also has a location at the Mercado San Augustine near Cushing Street and Grande Avenue.