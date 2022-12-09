Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Presidio Museum to hold holiday event Saturday

Best Christmas cards 2020
Copyright Amazon
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hallmark-Christmas-Assortment-Snowman-Envelopes/dp/B07DPGVNVG/">Amazon</a>
Best Christmas cards 2020
Posted at 9:53 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 23:54:42-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Families are invited to enjoy holiday celebrations hosted by Presidio Museum.

The holiday event will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4-7p.m., with tickets available on-site.

The public may enjoy holiday-themed crafts and buy drinks from Presidio Tavern.

At 4:15 p.m., Carrillo Magnet School will perform a recreation of Mary and Joseph's journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem, then traditional Spanish songs will be sung.

There will be readings of Christmas stories, as well as cannon firings and musket volleys.

Presidio Museum is located at 196 N Court Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!