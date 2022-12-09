Presidio Museum to hold holiday event Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Families are invited to enjoy holiday celebrations hosted by Presidio Museum.

The holiday event will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4-7p.m., with tickets available on-site.

The public may enjoy holiday-themed crafts and buy drinks from Presidio Tavern.

At 4:15 p.m., Carrillo Magnet School will perform a recreation of Mary and Joseph's journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem, then traditional Spanish songs will be sung.

There will be readings of Christmas stories, as well as cannon firings and musket volleys.

Presidio Museum is located at 196 N Court Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701