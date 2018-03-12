President Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border this week

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) - Donald Trump is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday, where little has changed in the past year despite heated rhetoric.



On Tuesday, Trump will inspect 30-foot-high prototypes for a future border wall that were built in San Diego last fall. The wall was a centerpiece of his campaign, but barriers extend the same 654 miles (1,046 kilometers) they did under his predecessor.



Trump pledged to expand the Border Patrol by 5,000 agents, but staffing fell during his first year in office because the government has been unable to keep pace with attrition and retirements.



Farmers in California's Imperial Valley still rely on hundreds of Mexicans who cross daily to pick vegetables. Jack Vessey, who farms about 10,000 acres, says daily commuters from Mexico account for half his workforce.